Those planning to attend Wednesday night's hockey game between the Halifax Mooseheads and the Victoriaville Tigres at the Scotiabank Centre will first need to pass through a metal detector.

The venue is in the process of testing security gates. The gates, known as magnetometers, will be up and running at the game, according to an email sent to members of the Halifax Mooseheads Hockey Club.

"We did it last night at the Halifax Hurricanes game and it went very smoothly," said Erin Esiyok-Prime, senior manager of marketing and communications at the Scotiabank Centre.

Permanent gates by end of the year

"It's really just an opportunity to test it out, understand what the impact is, get fans a little bit used to the idea of it and then we'll go away and take any feedback and learnings from that process and apply it to a longer-term plan, which will be to ultimately have security gates in place by the end of the year."

Esiyok-Prime said the use of security gates is a "best practice" venues across the world are adopting.

"It's more about us being proactive and planning and ensuring the safety of our guests," she said.

What guests need to know

Guests are being advised to give themselves extra time to enter the venue and to minimize the number of personal items being brought to the game.

They will be asked to place all loose items that could set off the alarm — like keys and electronics — in a tray before passing through the gates.

Should an alarm be triggered, guests will have to pass through secondary screening, which could slow down entrance to the game.

Esiyok-Prime said the Scotiabank Centre will let fans know through social media when the gates will be used.