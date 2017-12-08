Some Nova Scotians will get their first taste of winter this weekend when a low-pressure system moves over the province and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for all of the Maritimes.

The system will bring a mix of showers and flurries to parts of Nova Scotia Saturday morning and afternoon, changing over to rain Saturday night, said CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

"Most of Nova Scotia can expect 20 to 50 millimetres of rain with local amounts of 50 to 60 millimetres on the Atlantic coastline," he said.

But, Mitchell said, higher elevations of Nova Scotia like Mount Thom and the Cobequid Pass could receive snow, leading to treacherous driving conditions.

The areas highlighted in yellow are the locations that could pick up some slushy accumulation. (Kalin Mitchell/CBC)

The rain will turn to snow as it moves into New Brunswick Saturday evening. For those planning a trip to New Brunswick this weekend, keep in mind much of the province is in for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow through Sunday. Snowfall amounts may be lower along the Bay of Fundy coastline into Moncton and the southeast.

"Those areas will see more of a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain, most likely keeping snow accumulation less than 10 centimetres," said Mitchell.

Prince Edward Island will mostly see a mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain. Snow is most likely to accumulate in Prince County.

Mitchell also cautioned about "higher and rougher than normal" sea conditions Saturday evening and night, especially along Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore, the shoreline of Cape Breton, the Northumberland shoreline of Nova Scotia, the eastern coastline of New Brunswick and coastal P.E.I.