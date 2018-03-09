Another winter blast is set to hit Nova Scotia later today, just one day after a messy mix of snow, rain and wind led to treacherous road conditions and knocked out power to more than 30,000 customers.

Environment Canada is warning that some areas of the province could get between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow beginning late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

The weather service warns that people could be affected driving home from work on Friday, advising "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult."

There are wind warnings in place across Cape Breton and snowfall warnings in the following counties:

Antigonish County.

Guysborough County.

Pictou County.

The wild winds have also prompted Environment Canada to issue a winter storm warning for Victoria County, with gusting up to 90 km/h and snowfall amounts up to 30 centimetres beginning Friday evening.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement from Digby County to Cumberland County, all areas northeast of Halifax.

The statement said a low-pressure system will bring strong winds and snow across eastern and northern Nova Scotia. It's expected to stall over the Gulf of St Lawrence on Friday night. ​