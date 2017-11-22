Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province lacks a plan for delivering mental health services to all Nova Scotians and says wait-times standards are not being met.

Those are a few of the findings Auditor General Michael Pickup outlines in his report on the state of mental health services in Nova Scotia.

Pickup said his report, released Wednesday, includes three key findings:

The government does not have a provincewide plan for how it intends to deliver mental health services, even though Pickup says it has been working on one since 2015.

Pickup said some areas of the province have longer wait times than others, and assessment methods can differ.

Finally, Pickup said there is a lack of provincewide policies for crisis services. For instance, the Dartmouth General Hospital has no crisis response staff or psychiatry staff on site.

In his report, Pickup also said the 2012 mental health plan unveiled by the then-governing NDP was "poorly managed."

1 in 5 affected by mental illness

About one in five Canadians will have a mental health issue in any given year, said Pickup. In Nova Scotia, the government spends about $225 million a year on mental health services.

"We did this audit so that Nova Scotians would know whether the government is delivering these services as it intends to do," said Pickup in a video posted on the AG's website.

Auditor General Michael Pickup says the province doesn't have a completed plan for how to deliver mental health services. (CBC)

Following the 2015 merger of nine health authorities, the Department of Health told the newly created Nova Scotia Health Authority to begin a planning project to solve problems in the health system, including mental health and addiction treatment.

The project was supposed to be completed March 16, 2016, but the health authority said that wasn't a realistic goal. The province told the AG that once the project is complete, it will address many of the concerns outlined in Wednesday's report.

The report also pointed out that the province is communicating mental health service information on the nine old health authorities' websites, two years after the merger.

"The quality, layout and consistency of these websites varies significantly," said the report, pointing out that during the audit three websites were under construction and had few details other than where to access emergency help.

Pickup said his office has made nine recommendations, including that the province complete and implement a plan outlining how the government intends to provide mental health services to all Nova Scotians.

Pickup's report also said the government needs to clarify and report wait-times standards for those waiting for treatment.

Pickup said the government has accepted and is "committed to take action" on all his recommendations.