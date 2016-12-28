Hundreds gathered in Halifax Tuesday evening to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The ceremony is organized each year by Chabad Lubavitch of the Maritimes, and features the lighting of a large outdoor menorah at Grand Parade.

The menorah has a total of nine candles and one is lit each night of the eight-day festival. The ninth is the one used to light all the others.

'It adds light'

Rabbi Mendel Feldman of Chabad Lubavitch said he hopes people in Halifax will take a message from the way one candle kindles the rest of the menorah.

"It adds light, and it doesn't lose its own light," he said. "Just by gazing at the menorah, there's a message there — that we all have to share. Everyone has what they can share.

"Everyone has their area where they can contribute. Nothing gets lost in the process. They share with others, and in that way we illuminate the world and make the world a brighter and better place."

Hanukkah history

The ceremony of the menorah commemorates a battle from Jewish history when a small force recaptured the Holy Temple in Jerusalem from an opposing army.

After the battle, only one day's worth of olive oil was found to relight the holy menorah.

Jewish tradition says the oil miraculously burned for eight days, leading to the festival of Hanukkah.

After the menorah lighting in Halifax, those in attendance were invited to attend a reception at city hall for some traditional foods and games for the children.

Another branch of the Grand Parade menorah will be lit each evening until Hanukkah ends on Jan. 1.