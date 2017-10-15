The list of Nova Scotia peace officers killed in the line of duty was one name longer at this year's memorial service for fallen officers in Halifax.

RCMP Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes, who worked for the police force in Amherst, N.S., was the 24th officer added to the memorial arch in Grand Parade.

Deschênes was killed last month after a utility van collided with his cruiser as he was helping stranded motorists change a tire near Memramcook, N.B.

Cst. Frank Deschênes, who died last month helping motorists near Memramcook, N.B., has had his name added to the memorial arch for fallen Nova Scotia peace officers. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Tanya Burkholder, whose father Sgt. Derek Burkholder was killed in the line of duty on June 14, 1996, said the pain is always there.

"It never goes away," she said through tears.

"I feel very bad for the Deschênes family because their pain is just starting. And it lasts forever."

Tribute to fallen officers

Hundreds of people including family members and personnel from police services across Nova Scotia gathered on Sunday afternoon for the 35th annual Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

Officers marched from the Halifax Regional Police station on Gottingen Street down to Grand Parade as the service began, and speakers paid special tribute to Deschênes.

Officers marched from the Halifax Regional Police station down to Grand Parade. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"It's very important for peace officers, their families, friends, public to recognize that these members, all of them that are on the cenotaph behind me, died in the line of duty, gave up their own lives for everyone else's," said retired RCMP officer Rick Chadwick.

Chadwick said Deschênes' name was added to the memorial about a week ago. He said the committee that decides on whether an officer's name is eligible to be put on the arch wanted Deschênes' name added in time for Sunday's service.

"We recognized that right away as soon as he passed on, that he was a Nova Scotia peace officer that was on duty, died in the line of duty and we knew that it would eventually go on," Chadwick said.

Hundreds made their way to the 35th annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Sunday. (Emma Davie/CBC)

A moment of silence was held for the fallen officers and wreaths were placed beside the arch.

Burkholder's seven-year-old son, Dylan Cameron, walked with his mother and aunt to put flowers next to the wreaths in memory of his grandfather.

'Please let them come home'

Burkholder said she brings her son to the service every year.

"I want him to get to know his Grampie and get to know what life was like with him and how important his services were," she said, adding that her son is a lot like her father.

Peace officers came from around Nova Scotia to attend Sunday's service in Halifax. (Emma Davie/CBC)

She said the annual service acknowledges the sacrifice made by peace officers.

​"It is extremely tough for families of the police officers to go on with life without them," she said.

"Every siren you hear, every call that goes out, you think, 'Please let them come home. Please don't let another name be added to that memorial.'"