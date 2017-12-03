A memorial service was held Sunday to remember young victims of the Halifax Explosion who lived at the Protestant Orphanage in the city's north end at the time of the blast.

A new memorial stone dedicated to the 24 children and their three caretakers who were killed in the blast was installed this year at St. John's Cemetery.

The stone, according to Rev. Randy D. Townsend, who led the service, is "to let people know that their memory is still alive in our hearts and our minds."

Remembering children

About 30 people attended the service where the names of the victims were read.

In preparing to speak about the children, Townsend said he thought about his own grandchildren who are close in age to the young victims. He also said the service was a good time to reflect on people living today who are less fortunate.

About 30 people turned out to the memorial service for those who died at the Protestant Orphanage during the Halifax Explosion. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

Rev. Randy Townsend read the name of the 24 victims and their three caretakers during the emotional service Sunday. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

"What are we doing for the children or the underprivileged who are in our midst to assure they have more hope than what these children had?" Townsend asked.

In addition to the memorial stone, crocuses were planted as another way to remember the children.

Orphanage legacy

"Our hope is to see these crocuses rise in their many colours to remind us of the many joys and celebrations of the souls of the children who are buried here," Townsend said.

Veith House now sites on the site of the former Protestant Orphanage in north-end Halifax. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The original Halifax Protestant Orphanage was destroyed in the Halifax Explosion. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

About 2,000 people were killed in the Halifax Explosion on Dec. 6, 1917.

The Halifax Protestant Orphange on Veith Street was destroyed in the blast and later rebuilt. It continued to be an orphanage until the late 1960s. Today the building is used by Veith House, an organization that offers a preschool program, counselling and other community services.