Rideau Hall in Ottawa will be the setting today as Terrance Paul, the longtime chief of Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton, and 76 other Canadians receive one of the country's highest honours.

Paul is the only Nova Scotian on the 2017 list of new appointments to the Order of Canada.

He has been Membertou's chief for 33 years, winning 16 band elections. Under his leadership, Membertou has transformed from a tiny community in the Sydney area into a thriving business centre.

Paul said he feels "extremely honoured" to be made a member of the Order of Canada.

"I am thankful to my community for their part in making Membertou the wonderful place we call home," Paul said in the statement.

"Our hard work and perseverance throughout the years has ensured a promising future not only for ourselves, but for our children."

Paul receives the official insignia of the Order of Canada from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette. The ceremony will be live streamed at Kiju's Restaurant in Membertou, beginning at 11:15 a.m.