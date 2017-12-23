One of the Maritimes' longest-playing bands is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a pre-Christmas show at the Marquee Ballroom in Halifax Saturday night.

The Mellotones started in 1997, when Halifax was still the Seattle of the East. Over the last two decades, the R&B funk band has shared the stage with Dan Aykroyd, aka Elwood Blues of the Blues Brothers, and play regular gigs around the Maritimes.

"It's a big sound — it's a big-sounding band. It's a very loud band, so I have to belt out the songs to keep that level up with the band. It feels great to be part of such a tight band," says Jeff Mosher, the lead singer and tenor saxophonist.

This summer, the band played festivals, venues, weddings and more. A highlight was closing out the Halifax Jazz Fest in front of more than 4,000 people.

On Saturday they play the Marquee Ballroom to celebrate the anniversary. Founding singer Tony Smith, Dartmouth's Adam Baldwin, and soul singer Cyndi Cain will join the Mellotones.

About 15 people have played in the eight-member band over the years. The current line up has changed little since 2004: Jeff Mosher (vocals/saxophone), Jody Lyne (trumpet), Eric Landry (trombone), Sean Weber (lead saxophone), Brad Conrad (guitar), Ian Mosher (keyboards), Mike Farrington Jr. (bass), and Damien Moynihan (drums).

The Mellotones formed 20 years ago and revived the tradition of a Christmas show to celebrate. (Courtesy the Mellotones)

Mosher joined the band 17 years ago, when he was barely old enough to enter a bar. He said the secret to their longevity is hard work.

"It's the result of playing regular shows on a weekly basis. Every Thursday night has been our staple night to play shows and we've always had a great local following and we get out of town once in a while and play the Maritimes and we've gone across the country a couple of times also."

They'll start their 21st year in style with a New Year's gig on the Cayman Islands. Mosher thinks they've got another twenty years in them.

"Easily. We're a working band. We enjoy what we do. We've always had lots of support in Halifax and through the Maritimes," he says.