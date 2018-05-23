Is Meghan Markle a Caper? Historian says there is a connection

Newly minted royal Meghan Markle may not be a Caper, but research by historian Jim St. Clair reveals she is related to an illustrious former resident and many other Cape Bretoners.

Markle, born in the U.S., became the Duchess of Sussex on the weekend when she married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.

St. Clair, a Cape Bretoner, is a distant relative of Markle. "Sixth cousin three times over to Meghan herself," he said, "through her father."

According to St. Clair, Markle is a direct descendant of Thomas Whittier (1620-1696), as are a number of people in Cape Breton, including the Worth family of Mabou. Thomas Whittier moved from England to Haverhill, Mass., in 1640.

The tenuous Cape Breton connections don't end there.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, after their wedding on Saturday. (Jeff Mitchell/Associated Press)

Going back to the 16th century, Markle is connected to the Wentworth family, through her father. "She is directly descended to that Wentworth for whom Wentworth Park (in Sydney) is named," said St. Clair.

Sir John Wentworth was lieutenant-govenor of Nova Scotia from 1792 to 1808 and spent time in Cape Breton.

Though Markle has been described as a commoner, St. Clair said she has royal blood. He said Markle, Harry's mother, Diana, and the late Queen Mother have established descent from King Edward III, who died in 1377.

No wedding invitations

Also of interest, said St. Clair, is that Markle's family is related to several U.S. presidents, including the Bush family and Richard Nixon.

What does it all signify?

"Probably not very much," said St. Clair. "It's just an interesting insight into the variety of people in any person's background if you keep digging."

Still, he laments that "none of us who are her sixth cousins on this island got invited to the wedding."