Meet the 4 candidates vying for office in Cumberland South

Voters in Cumberland South will have four candidates to choose from in the June 19 byelection for the seat previously held by former PC leader Jamie Baillie.

Baillie was forced to resign in January following an investigation into his behaviour after someone approached the party with allegations he had acted inappropriately. Party officials refused to discuss the details of their internal investigation.

The four candidates vying to be the next MLA appeared on CBC's Mainstreet on Thursday and discussed their backgrounds and what issues they think are most pressing for the riding. They are presented in alphabetical order.

Larry Duchesne, NDP

New Democrat Larry Duchesne is a retired teacher and journalist who also spent some time as the leader of the NDP in P.E.I. He's a volunteer at the food bank in Oxford and said he's well aware of the impact poverty has on the community.

He said the most pressing issues in his community are the shortage of doctors and nursing-care spaces.

If elected MLA, he said he'll fight for the environment, which would include a permanent fracking moratorium, and would fight against gold mining in watershed areas and unfair prices for blueberry crops.

"Balanced budgets are important, but looking after the needs of people comes first," he said.

Scott Lockhart, Liberal

Liberal Scott Lockhart works in the power sports industry, has been married for 34 years and has two kids. He's also a member of the Lions Club.

He said health care is the top issue in the riding, and pointed to his experience on the Springhill hospital board as an asset.

Lockhart said the state of the riding's roads is another big issue. He said he's putting together a list of the roads that need work and, if elected, he'll bring it to the transportation minister on his first day in office.

"I just feel sitting with the government, we'll have a much better chance of getting things accomplished," said Lockhart.

Access to high-speed internet is another concern, and he pointed to the Liberals committing $120 million to improve that in rural Nova Scotia.

Bruce McCulloch, Green

The Green Party's Bruce McCulloch is an engineer by trade who has worked on oil rigs, in manufacturing and for IMP Aerospace. He currently works as an energy efficiency and equipment maintenance consultant. McCulloch served on the board of the Ship's Company Theatre for 18 years.

McCulloch said the biggest issues in the riding are a shortage of doctors and teachers, especially substitute teachers, poor roads and the lack of high-speed internet in some communities.

"Outside of Springhill, Oxford and Parrsboro, the service is seriously lacking and that has an effect on home health care, as well as entrepreneurship," he said.

McCulloch said he'd like to bring the transparency and open style of communication the Green Party is known for to government.

Tory Rushton, Progressive Conservative

Progressive Conservative Tory Rushton is an electrician who has spent the past years as the production manager at a local food manufacturer. He's also a 20-year volunteer firefighter who has spent the last 12 years as chief.

The father of three said health care, education, roads and high-speed internet are the biggest concerns residents have.

"We're hearing from a lot of people that don't have family doctors and the McNeil government's been in power since 2013 and people are telling us they know there's a crisis in health care, there's a shortage of doctors and they don't feel there's any action being taken against this," he said.

Rushton said he wants government to open up communication with doctors and educators and have them at the table when decisions are being made.

How to vote

People in Cumberland South will have plenty of opportunity to vote. A continuous poll is open at the returning office, which is set up at the Royal Canadian Legion in Springhill.

An advanced poll will be held in Parrsboro for seven days from Saturday, June 9, to Saturday, June 16, except Sunday. Community polls will be held in Brookdale and Wentworth Centre on Friday, June 15, and Saturday, June 16.