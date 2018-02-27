The Cape Breton Regional Municipality will be the first site in Nova Scotia to house an innovative training program for third-year Dalhousie medical students.

The Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (LIC) program is set to launch with two students based in New Waterford and another two students based in North Sydney, starting in September of 2019.

Whereas a traditional clerkship would see students stationed in a tertiary care setting such as Halifax rotating through various medical disciplines, students in the LIC program spend the entire year based in a family practice, often in a smaller community.

"So the various specialty aspects of medicine are blended within a program that is based in family medicine," said David Anderson, dean of the Dal faculty of medicine.

Two family physicians in New Waterford and North Sydney will be compensated by the Department of Health and Wellness to serve as the students' instructors.

Follow the patient

The students will work in the physician's office through the year, and will also do specialized training, in such disciplines as surgery and obstetrics, in Sydney.

The model will allow students to follow specific patients as they move through the medical system, said Stephanie Langley, medical education site director for the Nova Scotia Health Authority in Cape Breton.

"They're kind of assigned a set of patients that have some chronic diseases, and basically follow those patients," she said. "If they are referred off to see the surgeon, the medical student actually goes with the patient to that appointment.

"If the patient ends up needing surgery, the medical students are going to follow the patient to the O.R. If they have an appointment at the cancer clinic, they will follow that patient to that setting."

It's an exciting opportunity to expose students who are relatively early in their training to the experience of practising in smaller communities, Langley said.

Recruitment tool

It's hoped some of the students will be encouraged to pursue a family medicine residency and ultimately decide to practise medicine in Cape Breton.

"We are aware of recruiting needs for physicians around the province, and this Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship program has been scientifically proven as one of the best means to attract students to work in generalist specialities and in rural areas," Anderson said.

Dalhousie launched its first LIC program in Saint John in 2010, and the program is now running in four sites in that province.

"We do have students that were trained in the Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship in New Brunswick that are entering practice in New Brunswick," said Anderson. "So it's very early on, but so far it does appear that it's meeting the mission that we intended it to meet."

The long-term goal is to have 25 Dal med students in LIC programs throughout Nova Scotia.