Three confirmed cases of measles in the Halifax area have led public health officials to tell Nova Scotians what they should do if they show symptoms of the highly contagious illness.

In a news release, Dr. Trevor Arnason, medical officer of health for Halifax, Eastern Shore and West Hants, said it is rare to see cases of measles in Nova Scotia. The last confirmed case was reported in 2008.

In the release, Arnason said public health officials are still trying to determine how the three people became infected.

Measles is a viral illness. Most people fully recover within two to three weeks. However, measles can have serious complications for infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, the release said.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, sleepiness and irritability. People with the illness can also have small white spots inside their mouths and throats and a red blotch rash on their face, which spreads down the body.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to call their public health office or 811. Measles is highly contagious. Before seeing a doctor, anyone with symptoms should call ahead to make the health-care provider is prepared to see a person with measles.