The first case of measles reported in Nova Scotia this year has turned out to be no more than an inconvenience for the woman who contracted it.

"For me, it hasn't been bad, it can be for other people. Thankfully, my family has all been vaccinated," the patient told CBC News on Friday.

The woman, who didn't want to be named to prevent her children from being identified, said she has a rash but no fever, runny nose or any other symptoms.

"I don't want anyone to get freaked out, about the kids. I don't want anyone to think my kids are going to put their kids in danger, they are vaccinated."

Born in the 1980s, she only received one dose of the measles vaccine. She said she doesn't know where she contracted measles and hasn't been travelling.

'I tested positive'

Canada eradicated the disease but from 1970 to the mid-1990s, measles vaccinations were reduced to one dose from two. It was only after measles began cropping up again that the medical community realized that one dose was not as effective.

The woman said she had her suspicions Wednesday when she noticed a rash on her neck.

"I went to the hospital, then came home and stayed home from work. I was contacted and told I tested positive for the measles."

She's been quarantined in her home until Sunday, four days after the rash emerged, when she will be considered to be no longer contagious.

"Spring cleaning started early this year."

Trevor Arnason, the Halifax regional medical officer of health with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said it's not clear where the woman got the measles.

"We've started our process of investigating and control measures to prevent it from spreading any further," he said

The patient was likely in contact with a person with the disease who picked it up while in another country, he said.

That's what happened in 2017 when the province experienced two measles outbreaks, with 30 confirmed cases of the disease.

Nova Scotia is providing free updated vaccinations for people born after 1970. Check with your family doctor or public health records, if you aren't sure you've had the second dose, Arnason said.

Measles generally is not a serious disease but it can result in neurological complications, such as meningitis and encephalitis, especially in very young children and those with a compromised immune system. Pregnant women are also at risk as measles can cause birth defects in unborn children.

"I'm not overly concerned this is going to result in a lot of complications or harm to people," Arnason said.

However, he said it is a preventable disease, so it is preferable that as many people as possible are vaccinated against it.

It's good idea to check to see how many doses of measles vaccine you received if you were born after 1970. (Mike Hutmatcher/Wichita Eagle/Canadian Press)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said residents born after 1970 are eligible to receive two doses of measles-containing vaccine at no cost through the publicly funded immunization program.

"Individuals who have not had two doses of measles-containing vaccine should arrange immunization through their primary care provider as per the NS Immunization Schedule," said a statement from the health authority.

Symptoms of measles include:

fever, cough, runny nose;

red eyes;

a red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body;

sleepiness;

irritability (feeling cranky or in a bad mood);

small white spots may also show up inside the mouth and throat.

If you have symptoms of measles, you should:

Call 811 for advice from a registered nurse.

If you need to see a health-care provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, please call ahead. Health-care providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients from being exposed.

Measles is a viral illness and most people fully recover within two to three weeks, the health authority said.