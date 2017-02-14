The Nova Scotia government has unveiled legislation that will impose a new, four-year contract on the province's 9,300 public school teachers, ending their legal strike position.

When introduced in the legislature later today, Bill 75 will institute a three per cent wage increase and freeze the long-service award retroactive to July 2015.

The bill is a hybrid of three tentative agreements rejected by the teachers.

It takes away two days of paid leave and earlier raises gained in the third tentative agreement, which was rejected by teachers last week.

Coaching, grad planning optional

The bill will prevent teachers from withdrawing some services while at school like professional development and staff meetings.

However, teachers will not be forced to provide volunteer services, such as coaching, graduation planning and non-curricular school trips.

The government said it will investigate whether to give teachers an option to access long-service awards prior to retirement.

Casey says province had no choice

Education Minister Karen Casey said the government had no choice but to move forward with legislation since teachers have rejected three tentative agreements recommended by their union.

Teachers have been working to rule since Dec. 5.

"We have been through 16 months of collective bargaining and two months of job action," Casey told reporters Tuesday.

"Many Nova Scotians — including students, families — find this unacceptable. It cannot continue."

The legislation also includes a commission on inclusive education and a council to improve classroom conditions.

The McNeil government has yet to reach deals with a number of public sector unions, including 7,000 civil servants, 1,000 highway workers and 24,000 health-care workers.