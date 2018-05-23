Maud Lewis exhibit may be China-bound

Folk artist Maud Lewis rarely strayed far from Digby County during her lifetime, but some of the paintings she created in her tiny Marshalltown, N.S., home, may soon be travelling far across the Pacific Ocean to an art museum just north of Hong Kong.

According to Nova Scotia's Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, Leo Glavine, the province has been able to secure a promise to hold an exhibition of Lewis's work at a museum in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, home to more than 14 million people.

"We have a commitment from the Guangzhou Museum of Art, again, a very large city, for within the year that we would have an exhibit," Glavine told reporters at a news briefing at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. "That was a very strong commitment on their part."

Leo Glavine is Nova Scotia's Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Glavine said the job now was to turn that promise into a formal agreement. He and a delegation from the province are just back from what the province billed as "Nova Scotia's first culture-sector mission to Asia."

The minister estimated the weeklong trade mission to China and Japan cost taxpayers about $80,000.

"I believe $80,000 for a long-term investment is really, you know, a small price."

International exposure

The CEO of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, Nancy Noble, said it would be "really great" for the gallery to get that kind of international exposure.

"There are millions of people who live there, so I think the potential is enormous," she said.

The gallery owns the rights to Lewis's work, so any merchandise sold during the exhibit would come back to the gallery as revenue.

In recent years, the popularity of the Hollywood film Maudie, loosely based on the story of Lewis's relationship with her husband Everett, has stirred up interest in the gallery and Lewis-themed prints and memorabilia.

Shop sales at the AGNS last year were almost five times what they were the year before. Revenue from admissions more than doubled over the same time.