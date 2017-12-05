A former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a campus dorm has been released from custody but must abide by a series of conditions, including a nightly curfew.

Matthew Albert Percy, 34, is facing one charge of sexual assault and one charge of voyeurism. Police allege he recorded the incident on his phone.

He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 5.

At the time of the alleged offences, Percy was working at Saint Mary's. The school says he is no longer employed there.

Two sureties agreed Tuesday to offer $26,000 to secure his release. A Halifax provincial court judge ordered Percy to stay away from the Saint Mary's campus and from parks where there might be children.

He's not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim.

Percy wrapped his black hoodie around his face as he entered and exited the courtroom Tuesday.

He was initially arrested in a university dorm on Sept. 15 after a woman asked residence staff to call for help. Percy was arrested again on Nov. 29 and spent six days in custody.

Police say they have concluded their investigation but are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.