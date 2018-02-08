Halifax police have reopened a sexual assault investigation they closed three years ago that is linked to the former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper accused of attacking two women last fall and recording the assaults.

In December 2014, a 19-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by a 31-year-old man in Halifax, according to Halifax Regional Police.

CBC News has learned she identified the man as Matthew Percy, who is now 34 and is facing two charges of sexual assault and two charges of voyeurism related to attacks last September.

Police said an officer with the sexual assault investigative team was in charge of the 2014 file and concluded the investigation on Jan. 5, 2015, without charges.

In a statement, police spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac said sexual assault investigations are "very complex" and there are no time limits for charges. In a later statement, McIsaac confirmed the case has been reopened.

Police tight-lipped on why

Percy is currently in custody.

The police department would not confirm Percy's connection to the 2014 case nor would it comment on why it is being re-examined. It is not the force's practice to release information about suspects until someone has been charged.

Percy does not have a criminal record and was first charged in November with sexually assaulting a woman in a campus residence at Saint Mary's University on Sept. 15. At the time, Percy was employed by the university as a groundskeeper. He no longer works there.

Percy was initially arrested on Sept. 15 in a university dorm room. He was released without charges and then arrested again on Nov. 29. (Robert Short/CBC)

Percy was initially arrested in a dorm room after a woman asked residence staff to call for help at 4 a.m. on Sept. 15. He was released without charges and then arrested again on Nov. 29, and spent six days in custody before being released on bail on Dec. 5.

That same day, a second woman came forward alleging she'd been sexually assaulted in a Halifax home on Sept. 3. Percy was also charged with choking to overcome resistance in that case.

He was denied bail after the second set of charges and has been in custody since Dec. 18. His case is due back in Halifax provincial court later today.

Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn, who is assigned to the two cases, said he could not comment on the 2014 case as no charges have yet been laid.