Matthew Hines didn't have to die.

That's the conclusion of a report by the country's correctional investigator, who found that prison guards at New Brunswick's Dorchester Penitentiary used "unnecessary and inappropriate physical and chemical force" against the 33-year-old inmate from Cape Breton.

Hines was pronounced dead on May 27, 2015, less than two hours after he was beaten and pepper sprayed repeatedly by guards after he refused to return to his cell.

"Please, please," he said shortly before his death, in what may have been his final words. "I'm begging you, I'm begging you."

In a report tabled on Tuesday morning, correctional investigator Ivan Zinger wrote: "In this case, everything that could go wrong in a use of force intervention went wrong."

The report makes 10 recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future, all of which have been accepted by Correctional Services Canada.

The disciplinary process that followed Hines's death was "flawed and self-serving," Zinger wrote. He questions whether CSC should be allowed to investigate and discipline itself.

One staff member was fired and at least three were disciplined after Hines's death, CSC has said.

'Misleading' information provided to public

Matthew Hines died in custody of the Dorchester Penitentiary on May 27, 2015. (CBC)

"Corrective measures taken after the fact failed to reflect the nature and gravity of staff errors and omissions that contributed to this tragic, and by my estimation, avertable death," Zinger wrote.

He also criticized the agency for providing "misleading and incomplete information" both to Hines's family and to the public.

The correctional agency initially said Hines was "found in need of medication attention" and staff performed CPR on him.

Neither of those facts were true. CSC has apologized for the incorrect press release, but has never explained why it provided false information.

Last fall, the investigation into Hines's death was reopened and transferred to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Hines was serving a five-year sentence for bank robbery at the time of his death.

Hines struggled with mental health issues

Wendy Gillis and Helen MacLeod want justice for their baby brother, Matthew Hines, who died in custody of the Dorchester Penitentiary on May 27, 2015. (CBC)

For more than a year, Hines's family believed their son and brother died from a seizure. The true story of his death continues to haunt them.

"The sheer number of correctional staff who were involved in or witnessed Matthew's death is incomprehensible to us," Hines's family said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Why did no one prevent this from happening to him?"

Hines struggled with mental health issues throughout his life, his family said, but struggled to get the help he needed in Cape Breton. They believe he may have been having a mental health emergency on the night of his death.

"The fact that Matthew was treated with such indignity breaks our heart," his family wrote.

"We know that Matthew, for all of his struggles, would never have treated another human being that way."