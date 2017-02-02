Matt Whitman is only three months into his second term on Halifax municipal council, but he's already campaigning for another job — to carry the PC banner in the next provincial election.

The District 13 Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets representative doesn't think municipal voters will feel cheated by his sudden leap to provincial politics.

"I don't think I'll upset them. I think they'll be happy to have me speaking out like I always do, but provincially now," Whitman said during a media availability Thursday with Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie.

"I don't think anybody will be disappointed. I think it's an opportunity to do what's best for the province. Think bigger, not just think about municipal versus provincial."

Whitman is seeking the Tory nomination for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville, but will likely be unopposed in his effort to run for the party in the next election.

The seat is currently held by Liberal Ben Jessome.

Whitman and Twitter

Whitman was first elected to municipal council in 2012. He won re-election in October with 55 per cent of the vote.

Baillie is also unperturbed that Whitman is turning his eye to provincial politics so soon after the municipal vote.

"A lot of people who have jobs in Nova Scotia run in politics and they keep doing their day job until the election comes and I think in Matt's case it's no different," he said. "In fact, it's extra important because he's already working for the people of Hammonds Plains."

Whitman is active online but his tweets have gotten him into trouble. Last year, council ordered him to apologize for using the hashtags #GetALife and #PowerTrip to criticize an RCMP officer who ticketed a constituent.

Baillie said he wouldn't be taking away Whitman's Twitter privileges.

"Not at all. One of the things I like about Matt Whitman is he's outspoken. He stands up for his constituents. He puts them first and that's what we need at the provincial level."

The PCs have also officially announced that marketing company owner Tim Kohoot plans to run in the neighbouring constituency of Timberlea-Prospect.