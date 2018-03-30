Masstown Market smoked kippers, cold smoked salmon recalled

Masstown Market brand smoked kippers and cold smoked salmon have been recalled due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall on Thursday, warning consumers that the two types of smoked fish may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

Foodborne botulism can cause facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. In severe cases, it can be fatal.

Botulism does not cause a fever.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking consumers to throw out or return the recalled smoked fish. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The CFIA is conducting an investigation, which may lead to other products being recalled, and says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

The recalled smoked kippers have code 18.MR.30 and the UPC starts with 0 208172.

For the cold smoked salmon, possible codes include 18.MR.27, 18.AL.07 and 18.AL.11, with the UPC beginning with 0 208035.

People are asked to throw out or return recalled products and are encouraged to call a doctor if they might be ill from eating a contaminated product.