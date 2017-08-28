A strong final day at the Canadian Sprint Canoe Kayak Championships paved the way for a national overall team title for Halifax's Maskwa Aquatic Club.

Maskwa paddlers picked up four gold medals, three silver and two bronze on Saturday in Welland, Ont.

"Our team really didn't get off to the start we were hoping for but they didn't give up, they just kept pushing and pushing," said Maskwa commodore Bruce Piercey.

The 2017 title makes it back-to-back national club championships for Maskwa, whose home base is Kearney Lake in Halifax. The club won last year at Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S.

Points were awarded based on each club's results over the course of this year's five-day regatta, and Maskwa narrowly outpaced Rideau Canoe Club of Ottawa 794 to 777.

Along with the senior title, Maskwa paddlers also won the junior, U17 and masters divisions.

"Our first national championship had its own emotional response but to win this one in Ontario and in their big clubs' backyards, it was pretty special," said Piercey.

Maskwa paddlers celebrate their overall national title. (Pascale Toupin/Canoe Kayak Canada)

Maskwa paddlers winning gold on the final day were Zane Clarke and Andrew Jessop (senior men's K-2 500 metres), Marlee MacIntosh and Jessica MacKay (U17 women's C-2, 500 metres), Ashley Card and Anna Negulic (U19 women's K-2, 500 metres) and Aaron White, Jonathan Pike, Pierre-Luc Laliberte and Douglas Ellery (open men's C-4, 200 metres).

"Last year we celebrated with a big bonfire and party and we'll certainly be doing that again," said Piercey. "It will likely be in September because we currently have some athletes who are off doing some regattas in Europe."

The Cheema Aquatic Club of Waverley, N.S., won the national club championship in 2012, 2013 and 2014.