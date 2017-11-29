Two women from Donkin, Cape Breton, have lost all their possessions in a fire that tore through their company house.

The women lived on separate sides of the older duplex-style miner's home.

Martha Simmons, 89, spent more than 40 years of her life there.

"[It was] beautiful," she said, a day after she watched everything go up in smoke. "Just had the kitchen done over new with oak cupboards and … I miss, miss my home."

Left with nothing

Simmons was alerted to the fire Tuesday afternoon by her neighbour, who urged her to flee and called 911. She had no time to collect any valuables.

"I got the neighbour's clothes on now.… [I lost] everything. Everything — my jewelry, my watch and everything else."

Martha Simmons, 89, didn't have time to save any of her possessions when a fire broke out in her Donkin home. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Simmons will stay with a friend until her insurance claim is settled.

"Everybody's been very good to me. I'm very lucky," she said.

'It didn't take long'

Donkin volunteer fire Chief Bruce Howie says the fire is thought to have started with the furnace.

"When we got here, the house was completely full of smoke," he recalled.

Firefighters who entered the house were ordered out for their own safety.

At one point in the battle, firefighters lost water pressure and had to wait for relief from neighbouring stations.

In all, eight volunteer forces were on the scene, including three from 30 kilometres away.

"These homes go up pretty quick," Howie said, "because you take the age of them — I would say approximately, maybe, 90 years old, 110 years old, some of the houses here in Donkin, so it didn't take long to go."

Neither Simmons nor her neighbour, a woman in her 50s, was injured in the fire.