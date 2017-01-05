Nova Scotia cabinet minister Lena Diab says she is thankful for the outpouring of support she's received since her husband was charged with assaulting and threatening her.

The province's immigration minister spoke briefly to reporters about the matter Thursday, the same day her husband was released from jail on conditions.

"This is a very tragic, sad, private and personal matter to me, my children and my family," Diab said following a weekly cabinet meeting in Halifax.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from the entire community."

Charged with assault, threats, choking

Maroun Diab is charged with assault, uttering threats and choking Lena Diab. He is also accused of threatening two other people.

Lena Metledge Diab is Nova Scotia's minister of immigration. (Government of Nova Scotia)

He was arrested hours after an alleged victim — identified in court documents as Lena Diab — called police just before midnight on New Year's Eve to report an assault.

Speaking Thursday in Halifax provincial court, lawyers said Maroun Diab had fired the legal aid lawyer who had been representing him.

Accused speaks

When sheriff's deputies brought him into court, Diab asked the judge, "Are they going to arrest me to take me to the hospital?"

He also asked, "Who is going to protect me in this country?"

Diab accused his family of planning to take him to a psychiatrist against his will.

Judge Marc Chisholm said Diab needs to consult a lawyer to determine his next steps.

The Crown agreed to Diab's release on conditions, including that he stay away from his wife and her family and the family home in suburban Halifax.

He is to return to court Feb. 9.