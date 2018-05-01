The subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant is in police custody following a traffic stop in Cole Harbour, N.S., Tuesday morning in Halifax.

Halifax RCMP arrested 22-year-old Markel Jason Downey, who was a passenger in the vehicle, without incident on Caldwell Road. Downey is facing is facing a new trial in relation to a triple shooting incident that took place Nov. 30, 2014.

The warrant was issued on April 20.

"It's not a common thing to have somebody on a Canada-wide warrant located in a vehicle during a traffic stop. However, we do get lucky in some cases, such as this, where we do recognize somebody and they're placed under arrest," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Downey recognized

Hutchinson was not able to confirm the reason for the traffic stop, but said they are a regular part of the job.

When asked if it was typical of police to ID passengers during traffic stops, Hutchinson said it was possible in this instance that police simply recognized Downey.

"I can't confirm the details around what took place during the traffic stop but obviously our members who conducted it were aware of Mr. Downey.... All of us working out on the roads and streets would be aware of the fact that Mr. Downey was wanted for such a serious offence," Hutchinson said.

"So as a result, our members are always looking at photographs and details of individuals being sought by the police and in this case we were fortunate enough to locate Mr. Downey in a vehicle."

Tips from the public

Because Downey is from the area, Hutchinson said it wasn't out of the ordinary for him to have been found in Nova Scotia.

"It's not a surprise. We reached out to the public through a media release asking for their assistance in locating Mr. Downey or getting any information. I know we had people reach out to us and provide us information," said Hutchinson.

In February 2017, Downey was acquitted of 28 charges, including three counts of attempted murder, and walked away a free man following a trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

But the Crown appealed that ruling. In a decision released about two weeks ago, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal said the trial judge, Michael Wood, had made "serious errors" when he considered evidence identifying the shooter.

Downey represented Nova Scotia as a boxer when he won a gold medal in the 2011 Canada Games, which were held in Halifax.