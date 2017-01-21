People are turning out in droves in many Maritime cities Saturday for solidarity rallies being held in support of the Women's March on Washington.
Though it began as a specific response to Trump's win, the Women's March on Washington has since broadened its scope to social justice issues relating to race, religion, health care, immigration and LGBT rights.
About 1,000 people have gathered in Halifax for the rally that started at 1 p.m.
El Jones, a former poet laureate for Halifax, was one of the speakers.
"We are the bosses called bitches for our ambition. We run the whole office and are called assistants," she said as the crowd cheered.
Wendy MacAskill was one of the many women in attendance.
"I just felt it was my duty for the girl in my family to be aware and involved," she told CBC News.
@RohiniBannerjee @CBCNews #womensmarch @Brett_cbc this says 1000 words pic.twitter.com/fuN9ivYcZe—
@kmukhida
#WomensMarch #Halifax first time protesting. @CBCNews @cbchh @CBCTheNational @nytimes pic.twitter.com/jJbxLR04UK—
@joanmuise
"My life amounts to no more than a drop in a limitless ocean. Yet, what is an ocean but a multitude of drops?" #WomensMarch #Halifax pic.twitter.com/kjIzFNPfVl—
@savetheocean
GIRL POWER!! 💓 #Halifax #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington #whyimarch pic.twitter.com/bhwnnXRZB1—
@_Makenew_
Events are also happening in Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Charlottetown and Sydney, N.S.
A large crowd has gathered in in Saint John.
Neither rain, nor sleet, nor promised snow will keep the March from the streets! #Womensmarch #wmwysj pic.twitter.com/2eSx67xe6Z—
@feelgoodsj
The Fredericton rally is also underway.
Ready to march in #fredericton #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/30aV3q2wwK—
@kandisebrown
#wmwcanada #womensmarch Great turn out in #Fredericton #NB pic.twitter.com/7jgbyusX2t—
@kendie81
People are at Province House in Charlottetown rallying.
Peaceful march in Charlottetown #PEI today to show support for @womensmarch in Washington #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/q3VfAxcmdh—
@mullenpei
A rally planned for St. John's, N.L., was moved to a virtual platform because of a blizzard there.