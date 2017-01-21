People are turning out in droves in many Maritime cities Saturday for solidarity rallies being held in support of the Women's March on Washington.

Though it began as a specific response to Trump's win, the Women's March on Washington has since broadened its scope to social justice issues relating to race, religion, health care, immigration and LGBT rights.

About 1,000 people have gathered in Halifax for the rally that started at 1 p.m.

More than 1,000 people turned out at Grand Parade in Halifax. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

El Jones, a former poet laureate for Halifax, was one of the speakers.

"We are the bosses called bitches for our ambition. We run the whole office and are called assistants," she said as the crowd cheered.

Wendy MacAskill was one of the many women in attendance.

"I just felt it was my duty for the girl in my family to be aware and involved," she told CBC News.

"My life amounts to no more than a drop in a limitless ocean. Yet, what is an ocean but a multitude of drops?" #WomensMarch #Halifax pic.twitter.com/kjIzFNPfVl — @savetheocean

Events are also happening in Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Charlottetown and Sydney, N.S.

A large crowd has gathered in in Saint John.

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor promised snow will keep the March from the streets! #Womensmarch #wmwysj pic.twitter.com/2eSx67xe6Z — @feelgoodsj

The Fredericton rally is also underway.

People are at Province House in Charlottetown rallying.

Peaceful march in Charlottetown #PEI today to show support for @womensmarch in Washington #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/q3VfAxcmdh — @mullenpei

The statue of former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald in Charlottetown is showing his support for the rally. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

A rally planned for St. John's, N.L., was moved to a virtual platform because of a blizzard there.