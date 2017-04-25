Nova Scotia's trade minister says he is still waiting for official confirmation from the United States government on the fate of the province's long-standing exemption from softwood lumber countervailing tariffs.

"We expect the [U.S.] Department of Commerce will be issuing a statement this evening and that will tell us as to whether Nova Scotia and the Maritime exclusion is maintained," Michel Samson said Tuesday.

The U.S. announced preliminary tariffs Monday on five individual Canadian softwood lumber companies and a blanket 19.88 per cent tariff on all other companies exporting softwood lumber to the U.S.

Countervailing duties are used to level the playing field when a country believes that another country's product is unfairly subsidized.

Canada had asked the United States to exempt softwood lumber from Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador from the countervailing duties announced Monday night.

Nova Scotia exports about $90 million worth of softwood lumber a year to the U.S.

In a background briefing Tuesday in Ottawa, a Canadian government trade official said there was a high degree of uncertainty over the fate of that exemption.

He said it may take some time before the U.S. Commerce Department offers clarity. Meanwhile, an official with the U.S. International Trade Administration told CBC News on background that the Commerce Department is still considering the request, along with a number of others.

Province waiting for official announcement

"We want to wait till that official announcement takes place before we make any further comment," Samson said.

"There has been a number of discussions and indications that have been sent our way, but until it we have something official we think it's best to wait and see what the official announcements to have a better understanding of what lies ahead for Nova Scotia."

Nova Scotia argues it does not subsidize its softwood lumber industry and that audits have demonstrated the government charges commercially competitive rates for trees harvested on Crown land.

For decades, the Maritime provinces have been exempted from American duties on imported Canadian lumber because the industry in the United States was satisfied the lumber was not subsidized.

Atlantic Canadian governments say most woodlands in the region are privately owned and the rate charged for trees harvested on government land — what is known as Crown stumpage — is market based.

That argument prevailed during many softwood lumber disputes but the latest agreement has expired and in this round things have changed.