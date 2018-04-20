Maritime Link comes in over budget, but Nova Scotia Power customers won't pay more

The cost of building Nova Scotia's portion of the Muskrat Falls project came in $61.7 million higher than forecast last year, according to an update filed with regulators this week.

The Maritime Link was built to bring Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity from Newfoundland into Cape Breton and is being paid for by Nova Scotia Power customers.

NSP affiliate Emera NL says the higher cost will not affect Nova Scotia Power customers because the project remains within the budget covered by rates approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

That $1.557-billion budget includes $174 million for contingencies and escalations.

"There will be no additional impact to Nova Scotia electricity customers," said Jeff Myrick of Emera NL.

Still, the higher costs are eating into the contingency fund.

Tower collapse prompts replacement program

An undisclosed amount of the higher spending related to an extensive transmission line inspection, repair and replacement program launched after a Maritime Link transmission tower collapsed in western Newfoundland on June 9, 2017.

Emera NL hired an independent engineer to investigate the incident.

Every tower anchor installed before the June 2017 collapse — a total of 1492 — was inspected with 92 anchors repaired and 184 replaced.

Maritime Link workers gather together in Point Aconi, N.S., after anchoring the sub-sea transmission cable from Cape Ray, N.L., in June 2017. (Emera Newfoundland and Labrador)

Emera NL declined to release a breakdown of those costs, saying it would be submitted to regulators as part of a final cost assessment.

Emera says the total capital costs are expected to be $1.53 billion.

Hitch in submarine cable laying

The first-quarter update for 2018 also revealed a hitch in the summer 2017 laying of one of the two 170-kilometre submarine cables that run across the Cabot Strait.

The company says 1.2 kilometres of one of the cables had to be replaced after a post-installation inspection by a remotely operated vehicle revealed the cable had settled incorrectly on the ocean floor, which created an acute bend "that went beyond the manufacturer's engineering installation specification for the cable and required replacement of that section."

The cost was covered by insurance, but the amount and who was responsible was not disclosed.

Emera NL says information on the insurance claim will be filed with regulators as part of its final capital costing.

Maritime Link ready and waiting for Muskrat Falls

The 500-megawatt transmission line was completed in late 2017 and its first commercial use was to send and sell electricity into Newfoundland last February.

Using the Maritime Link to carry electricity into Newfoundland was not part of the plan when Muskrat Falls Hydro project was announced in 2010, but then little has gone according to plan for the Nalcor-led side of the development. Nalcor is the Crown corporation in charge of the Newfoundland and Labrador government's investments in oil and gas and the Muskrat Falls project.

The hydro dam and generating facilities in Labrador are $4 billion over budget and years behind schedule.

20-20 deal looking one-sided

The so-called "20 for 20" deal between Nalcor and Halifax-based Emera is now looking increasingly one-sided. Emera— through Nova Scotia Power customers — would pay for 20 per cent of the project cost and receive 20 per cent of the electricity generated at Muskrat Falls.

As Nalcor's costs soared in Labrador, Emera's 20 per cent stake in the project — the Maritime Link — stayed fixed and represents proportionately less and less of the overall project cost.

Today, it is certainly less than 20 per cent.

Maritime Link had challenges

Emera has faced its own challenges on the Maritime Link.

The biggest was firing the Spanish company it hired to build the 400 kilometres of overhead transmission lines throughout Newfoundland and at its landfall in Nova Scotia.

Abengoa had gone bankrupt.

In early 2016, a Cape Breton metal fabrication yard was called on to repair hundreds of faulty welds discovered in transmission tower components manufactured by Indian company Kalpataru Power.