Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full-trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster, and the theory of Atlantis?

If so, then the Maritime Ghostbusters might be for you.

The volunteer organization is sanctioned by entertainment giant Sony through Ghost Corp., the production company that owns the franchise. Maritime Ghostbusters even have a signed certificate from the original film's director, Ivan Reitman.

The group currently has about 12 members from across Atlantic Canada and they're recruiting.

Jon Underhill, the group's president, executive member and ghost containment unit specialist, says it's not so much about busting ghosts but rather a way to have fun and help local charities.

"Basically what we do is we get other members together, we costume-up and we try and promote Ghostbusters awareness through our local community," he said.

"We're also trying to partner up and help raise money for local charities, whichever ones might need a hand."

How to become a Maritime Ghostbuster

Underhill said the group formed within the last year and a half, and is still discussing volunteer collaborations with a number of organizations.

But, what does it take to become a Maritime Ghostbuster?

Potential "recruits" must answer a questionnaire that includes a few skill-testing questions, including: "If someone asks you if you're a God, you say?"

Fans, of course, will know the answer is, "Yes."

The Maritime Ghostbusters are sanctioned by Sony through Ghost Corp., the production company that owns the franchise. (The Maritime Ghostbusters/Facebook)

3 outcasts 'thrown to the world'

Recruits must also supply their own uniform, but the group will try to connect them with local suppliers.

"We even have some members that help fabricate prop equipment that they might want to carry with them," said Underhill.

Members currently range in age from their early 20s to late 40s and include entrepreneurs, single mothers, accountants and writers. Some are hardcore fans of the original movie, while others are fans of the cartoon and comic books.

"There are some members who have so many toys it's not funny," said Underhill.

"It just seemed to be a general love of the entire movie [franchise]. The original movie is basically what drew everyone in — three outcasts who were kind of thrown to the world and found their own niche and that's kind of what most Ghostbusters fans [like] about it."

The Maritime Ghostbusters pose with Hal-Con mascot Nelson. From left to right: Shayne Peters, Melanie MacLellan, Ethan Ferguson, Mandy Roy, Nelson, Amanda Acker, Justin Brushett and Jon Underhill. (Ryan MacLean Photography)

Upcoming events

Maritime Ghostbusters have a few events already on the radar, including Moncton's East Coast Comic Expo in May, Fredericton's Animaritime convention in the summer and Atlantic Canada's largest sci-fi, comic and fantasy convention, Hal-Con, in September.

"Any event that we think people would get a kick out of seeing us at we try to make an appearance at," said Underhill.

In fact, Halifax's Hal-Con is where the group formed and continues to hold their annual general meeting of its far-flung group members. During last year's Hal-Con, the group, with help from Sony, donated items for the convention's annual auction, which raises money for the IWK Health Centre and Kids Help Phone.

"We contacted Sony and they sent us some items that hadn't even been released yet. A Ghostbuster story book, some Lego that hadn't been released," said Underhill.