Indigenous fishermen to test internet in Maritime waters

Indigenous fishermen in the Maritimes are getting ready to test the internet at sea this fall.

It's part of a Transport Canada pilot project that will provide fishing vessels with web-based data on weather, vessel traffic and other information.

The Enhanced Maritime Situational Awareness initiative is being installed on selected boats across the country, including up to 30 Indigenous fishing boats under the Truro-based Maritime Aboriginal Peoples Council.

"You'll have a fair amount of information that is provided to the vessel itself that the captain would click on to find out what's the weather like, what's the bottom look like, what's the buoy markers and so forth," said Roger Hunka, the council's director. "You'll have a range of information."

Larger vessels are required to have expensive electronics that broadcast boat and ship names, locations and more, he said.

Like an airplane

Under the pilot project, smaller boats will be outfitted with more economical gear that will provide location and other vital information.

One of the objectives is to improve safety on the water, Hunka said.

"There'll be pinpoints you can follow your vessel on the water ... so you'll have an idea where you are, similar to air traffic, you'll know where the airplane is," he said. "The same thing for the vessels here."

Hunka said the pilot project will also be an important measurement of internet coverage at sea. There are some areas on the water where internet service is available from towers on land. In other places, the signal is weak or non-existent.

Part of the project includes mapping "dark" areas or blind spots, according to Hunka. That information will be sent along to the federal government let it know where and when the service is useful or not.

"One of the testings is to see how it operates from different ports," he said. "Obviously, there might be some blind spots, some areas where you're not receiving any information because of the towers and so forth."

'Trying to catch up'

Hunka said the pilot project is set to launch in September and last 18 months.

"We haven't really, in Canada, been pushing this but ... I think we're trying to catch up in some respects to other countries for ocean safety," he said. "Because the oceans are large, there's a lot of activity on the oceans with large vessels, small vessels, and so it's part of the safety issue, part of being safe on the waters."

A Transport Canada spokesperson said in addition to safety, the new system is intended to provide greater access to information for emergency response, environmental protection and transparency.