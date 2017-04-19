Two non-profit groups want help from Halifax to reconstruct their pothole-riddled parking lot.

The Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts and the Maritime Muslim Academy share the parking area along Chebucto Road, which backs onto a municipal park..

The lot has been patched and repaved over decades but now needs a major overhaul.

There have been many temporary fixes over the years but now the lot needs to be redone. (Pam Berman/CBC)

"Because of all the layers, water is now being directed into the building," said Walter Toth, a volunteer with the conservatory.

"It's at the point now where the entire parking lot needs to be reconstructed."

The total cost of design, construction and inspection fees comes to $342,584.

The two organizations have asked the municipality for a grant of $124,195. Part of the reason is the location of a municipal park to the rear of the parking lot.

"It's pretty close to being landlocked, so park users use the parking lot," explained Toth.

"There's also two easements that come through the parking lot so the city has access for maintenance."

The two organizations have asked the municipality for a grant of $124,195. Part of the reason is the location of a municipal park to the rear of the parking lot. (Pam Berman/CBC)

But a staff report done for the audit and finance committee does not recommend approving the request.

It said the municipality does not use its budget to pave private parking lots.

Staff suggested the two groups ask local councillors for help from district capital funds or apply for a one-time grant of $50,000 from the community grant fund in the neighbourhood safety category.