Nova Scotia amending 'Smoke-free Places Act' to address marijuana

The Nova Scotia government is looking to amend its Smoke-free Places Act in order to put more limits on where people can smoke tobacco and marijuana in the province.

The province has been looking at how it could balance the legalization of cannabis "with our goals to reduce smoking of any kind," said Justice Minister and Attorney General Mark Furey.

The proposed amendments to the legislation would mean there would be no smoking or vaping of cannabis or tobacco:

On or within 20 metres of playgrounds located in an outdoor public space.

On or within 20 metres of a publicly owned sport and recreation event or venue, located in an outdoor public space.

On and within nine metres of public trails.

In provincial parks and on provincial beaches, except for within the boundaries of a rented campsite.

Smoking of any kind in these areas will carry a fine of up to $2,000.

The new rules will not restrict people from smoking or vaping pot in their own private residence, on their private property, or in their apartment — if permitted in the lease.

Users will also be allowed to smoke marijuana in outdoor public spaces with some restrictions.

Along with the restrictions on cannabis use, the province plans to outlaw smoking tobacco in vehicles "used as part of one's job or work." It will still be legal to smoke tobacco in a personal car used for work purposes, if you're the only one who uses the vehicle.

Cannabis use of any kind in vehicles will be prohibited for both drivers and passengers.

The province said the proposed amendments will be introduced in the current legislative session.