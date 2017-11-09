A Nova Scotian marijuana activist was pulled over for speeding Wednesday and then arrested on charges of possessing several kilograms of the plant.

RCMP say they stopped Christopher Enns on Highway 7 near Lake Echo at about 4 p.m.

"After speaking with the driver, the police officer arrested him and acquired grounds to search the vehicle," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in a media release Thursday.

She said police seized:

2.7 kilograms of marijuana.

148 grams of shatter (a marijuana derivative).

About 500 capsules of cannabidiol, or hash oil.

Enns faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and one of breach of conditions.

Enns was due in court Thursday to answer the charges. He owns Farm Assists, a cannabis dispensary in Halifax. His store has been raided at least three times since 2013.