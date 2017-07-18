Cape Breton Regional Municipality has hired its chief financial officer to take over as chief administrator for the municipality.

The job starts immediately for Marie Walsh and comes with a salary of $194,000. Walsh replaces Michael Merritt, who resigned as CAO in late March. His salary was $180,000.

Walsh has been acting CAO since Merritt left the job. It was her second time — she was also acting CAO in 2014 when Merritt was hired in a move that one councillor at the time called "a slap in the face" to Walsh.

That experience didn't deter her from applying for the job again, Walsh told CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton.

"Council had their reasons at the time," said Walsh. "They thought Mr. Merritt would serve the municipality well and I don't take that as a slap in the face."

Walsh said she believes she's done a good job as chief financial officer and as acting chief administrative officer, and cited an operational review that was conducted in 2013 as an example.

Salary 'hard to sell'

Walsh said the hike in salary wasn't something she negotiated, but rather, it was determined by a compensation committee. Halifax CAO Jacques Dubé was hired last year at a starting salary of $270,000.

"It is hard to sell that kind of salary in this economically depressed area," said Walsh.

Michael Merritt was hired as CAO of Cape Breton Regional Municipality in 2014 and resigned in March 2017. (cbrm.ns.ca)

"It is a huge position for the municipality, very important. With our municipality, we have our challenges. It is a lot of work, a lot of challenges and a lot of responsibilities. So I do feel it is worth it."

The municipality will be hiring a chief financial officer to replace Walsh.

Pivotal time for development

Walsh said she will be steering the municipality through a number of upcoming "big-ticket" development items, such as construction of a container terminal, a new library and moving the NSCC campus downtown.

Walsh isn't the only member of the family with a high-profile job in Sydney. Her sister Marlene Usher is the CEO of the Port of Sydney Development Corporation.

Walsh said she's up to the challenge of her future duties, of which economic development is a critical one.

Reducing tax rates

Walsh would like to see CBRM's residential and business tax rates come down. She said they are high out of necessity because of a decreasing tax base.

"I think we need to change that and the only way to change that is through economic development. We do have to focus on that," she said.