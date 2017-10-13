The Halifax Mooseheads have seen some great players come and go over the team's 24 years, and dozens have moved on to successful careers in the National Hockey League.

But right now there are more Mooseheads alumni currently making their mark in the NHL than at any other time in team history.

As current Mooseheads players prepare for back-to-back games this weekend against archrival Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, here's a look at nine former players now in the world's greatest hockey league.

Nathan MacKinnon: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon helped lead the Mooseheads to their only Memorial Cup championship. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

The 22-year-old Cole Harbour star who led the Mooseheads to their only Memorial Cup championship back in 2013 is now in his fifth NHL season in Colorado. MacKinnon was the first overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL draft.

The Avalanche were the worst team in the league last year, but are off to a fast start this season and are among the top teams in the Western Conference standings.

Jonathan Drouin: Montreal Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin puts on his Montreal Canadiens jersey as he is introduced to the media in Montreal last June. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Drouin is also only 22 and his NHL career got off to a rocky start in Tampa Bay. But he was traded to Montreal this summer and the Quebec native is in the spotlight playing for Montreal this season.

Drouin and Mackinnon were linemates four seasons ago with the Mooseheads. Tampa took Drouin with the third overall pick in the 2013 draft.

Marty Frk: Detroit Red Wings

Marty Frk has cracked the Detroit Red Wings lineup this season. He played with Halifax from 2010-2013. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Frk is off to a flying start in his rookie season with Detroit. He has three goals in Detroit's first four games and after four seasons in the minor leagues it looks like he has finally secured a spot on the Red Wings.

The sharpshooter from the Czech Republic played with Mackinnon and Drouin in 2013 on a line some say was one of the best ever in Canadian junior hockey history.

Nik Ehlers: Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers was signed to a seven-year, $42-million contract extension last month. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The Winnipeg Jets know Ehlers is a key piece in their franchise after signing him to a seven-year, $42-million contract extension two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old from Denmark, who is fluent in four languages, is another first-round NHL draft pick. He was selected by the Jets in 2014 after playing a year in Halifax.

So far, Ehlers has four goals in four games this season.

Jakub Voracek: Philadelphia Flyers

Jakub Voracek is an NHL all-star forward with the Philadelphia Flyers. He played with Halifax from 2006-2008. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Of all the players on this list, Voracek has had the most success.

The former Moosehead is playing in his 10th NHL season and the all-star is closing in on 500 career points. Another forward from the Czech Republic, Voracek is one of many successful European import picks who have made it to the NHL.

He currently has six points in just four games.

Nico Hischier: New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier was the top pick in the NHL draft last spring after playing just one season with Halifax. (Halifax Mooseheads)

The 18-year-old from Naters, Switzerland, was the top pick in the NHL draft last spring after playing just one season with Halifax. Hischier is expected to play a key role in turning the New Jersey Devils into a playoff contender.

With Hischier seeing lots of ice time early in the season, the Devils have surprised many fans and are unbeaten in their first three games.

Timo Meier: San Jose Sharks

Timo Meier is now playing with the San Jose Sharks. He was a member of the Mooseheads from 2013-2016. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Another native of Switzerland, Meier is slowly working his way into a regular spot in the San Jose lineup. On Thursday night, he scored the game-winning goal and added an assist for the Sharks in a win over Buffalo.

The 215-pound forward had a breakout year with the Mooseheads when he scored 44 goals in the 2014-15 season. That prompted the Sharks to take him as the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft.

MacKenzie Weegar: Florida Panthers

MacKenzie Weegar was a defenceman for the Mooseheads during their 2013 Memorial Cup run. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Weegar was a steady defenceman for the Mooseheads in their 2013 Memorial Cup run.

He was called up from the minors and played three games for Florida last year and made the team's final roster out of training camp this season, although he has yet to dress for a game.

Unlike many of the other players on this list, Weegar was not a high draft pick, going 206th overall in the 2013 draft. He's played the last four seasons in the minors, with stops in San Antonio, Cincinnati, Portland and Springfield.

Brad Marchand: Boston Bruins

Boston's Brad Marchand played 26 games with the Mooseheads in his final season of junior hockey. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The Hammonds Plains native had a brief tenure with the Mooseheads, playing 26 games with Halifax in his final season of junior hockey.

A Stanley Cup champion with Boston in 2011, Marchand had his best season with the Bruins last year when he registered 85 points. He also scored the tournament winning goal for Team Canada at last year's World Cup of Hockey. Playing on a line with Sidney Crosby, he was the tournament's top goal scorer.