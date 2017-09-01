A 34-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of another man on Argyle Street in Sydney, N.S., early Thursday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Phillip Ross said Friday the victim, James Bernard Bonar, 37, of Sydney was walking with another man along the street when a fight started.

Bonar was left in an "incapacitated state" on the street before he was struck by a vehicle. The man charged in the death, Larry Daniel Stevens, was not the driver.

Bonar and Stevens knew each other, police said.

It is not yet clear whether Bonar died of injuries suffered in the fight or from being hit by the vehicle, police said.

Stevens will appear in Sydney provincial court Friday afternoon.