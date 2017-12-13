A 66-year-old Halifax man has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after police say another man fell and later died when he was shoved during an argument.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in the death of Barry Melvin Jenkins, 59.

Police said two men were arguing on Aug. 5, 2016, when one shoved the other, causing him the fall. Jenkins was injured, taken to hospital and died of his injuries on Aug. 21, 2016.

Following his death, a member of Jenkins's family went to police about the incident. The death was ruled a homicide on Aug. 25, 2016, following an autopsy.

Police said investigators, the Public Prosecution Service and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office have been holding consultations to figure out an appropriate charge in Jenkins's death.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested in a Cornwallis Street apartment. He is scheduled to appear today in Halifax provincial court.