Halifax Regional Police say a man tried to get a teenage girl into his van Saturday afternoon in north-end Halifax.

The 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when police say she was approached by a man in a black van with tinted rear windows at the corner of Novalea Drive and Sebastian Place at about 1:10 p.m.

Police said the man then asked the girl for directions to a particular street and then asked her to get in his van. The girl immediately ran home and told her mother who then called police.

Teen did the right thing

"This is an individual who was not known to her, so she acted appropriately by immediately leaving the area and not going to the van," said Staff Sgt. Ron Legere.

"We'd encourage anybody in that situation to leave the area immediately and go to familiar surroundings where there are other people."

Police searched the area and couldn't locate the driver.

The driver is described as a black man in his 50s with a large build and short curly hair. Police said he was wearing dark rimmed glasses (not sunglasses), a black coat and a blue shirt.

Police want driver's side of the story

Legere said they would like to speak with the driver directly to get his side of the story.

"We don't know what the intent of the male individual was. We would just like to identify this male and speak with him to determine exactly what transpired," said Legere.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Calls can be made either directly to police at 902-490-5016 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.