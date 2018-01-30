A 31-year-old Halifax man is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the leg in the Gottingen Street area, according to Halifax police.

According to a news release, officers heard what they believed were gunshots around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Uniacke Street at Olympic court.

Police saw a vehicle speeding away from the area, but were unable to stop it.

A short time later, officers found a man at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).