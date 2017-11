A 37-year-old man in Glace Bay, N.S. was taken to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening after the ATV he was driving ended up in a ditch.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to the scene at 6:20 p.m., according to a release.

Police said the man lost control of the ATV and it ended up in a ditch near 99 Connaught Avenue.

The man was taken to Glace Bay General Hospital.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash.