The RCMP in Windsor, N.S., are on the hunt for 31-year-old man who escaped from police custody while handcuffed, shoeless and clad in a hospital gown.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, the man was arrested at a home on Stannus Street for an alleged court order violation. However, the man didn't want to go. Police said he resisted arrest and allegedly ended up assaulting the arresting officers.

Police used a conducted energy weapon, also known as a stun gun, to subdue the man. He was taken into police custody and transported to hospital for treatment.

Made a run for it

A few hours later, at about 5 p.m., the man was released from hospital into police custody. On the way back to the RCMP station, the officers stopped at a residence so the man could pick up some necessary personal belongings.

The man took the opportunity to escape. While barefoot and handcuffed, and wearing a hospital gown and grey sweat pants, the man took off running. Officers pursued him but weren't able to catch him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man as police continue to search for him.

Earlier today, police received reports that the escaped suspect was seen in the Panuke Road area near Windsor. He was no longer in handcuffs and had traded in his hospital gown for a black hoodie and dark-grey sweat pants.

Not a danger to the public

The man is described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is about five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a prominent scar and mole on his left cheek. The man also has a shaved head.

The RCMP say the man is not a danger to the public but say, if spotted, the public should contact them immediately.

The Windsor RCMP can be reached at 902-798-8366. Crimestoppers can be reached by calling 1-800-222-8477.