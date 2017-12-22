A man was airlifted to hospital following a crash early Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near Ski Martock.

RCMP were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. after a vehicle left the road and rolled over.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and seriously injured. He was transported via LifeFlight to hospital, an RCMP release said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The highway, which runs between Chester and Windsor, N.S., was closed to traffic while the cause of the crash was investigated. It has now reopened.

There has been no update on the driver's condition.

RCMP said a preliminary investigation found the man did not have permission to drive the vehicle he was using and was also talking on a cellphone at the time of the collision.

He is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and using a handheld cellular device while operating a motor vehicle.

He will be arraigned in Windsor provincial court at a later date, police said.