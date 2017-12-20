A man was killed while working on a house on Prince Street in Truro, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

When the Truro Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found the man — whose identity and age have not been made public — pinned between a solid concrete wall and the ground.

"We worked our hardest and did our best to try to get the man out. Everybody did as good a job as possible given the circumstances," said Truro fire Chief Blois Currie.

'A tragic incident'

Currie said the wall, which he estimated to be 30 centimetres thick and "maybe 20 feet long by six feet high" was so heavy, the Jaws of Life were required to lift it.

"It's a tragic incident," said Scott Nauss, the senior director of inspection and compliance with the occupational health and safety division of the Labour Department. "It happened at such a tough time of year for the family and our thoughts are with those people close to the victim."

The Labour Department issued a stop-work order at the site, as well as an order to gather information and an assessment order. The assessment will be carried out by a structural engineer to determine if the building is safe for people to work on.

Assessment underway

The assessment could take anywhere from a couple of hours to a few days to complete, said Nauss.

"It's too early to tell at this point," he said.

Nauss said investigators will try to determine if the incident was related to a structural problem with the house or if it happened because safety protocols were not followed.

"We urge all Nova Scotians to work safely. And if they're asked to do a task they don't feel is safe, they have a right to refuse to do that work."