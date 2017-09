A 20-year-old man was killed Monday evening after his vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole in Conquerall Mills, N.S.

RCMP were called to the single-vehicle crash at 5:48 p.m.

The man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened on Conquerall Road.

Traffic was expected to be diverted off Conquerall Road at Conquerall Mills Road and Lakefield Road until about midnight, RCMP said Monday night, to allow a collision analyst to investigate.