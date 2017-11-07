Cape Breton Regional Police say a 37-year-old man is dead after his ATV crashed in Glace Bay, N.S., on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene near near 99 Connaught Ave. at 6:20 p.m., according to a release.

The man was taken to Glace Bay General Hospital with serious injuries after the ATV and ended up in a ditch. He later died in hospital.

His name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash and have seized the ATV for mechanical inspection.