Halifax Regional Police say a man drove his vehicle on to the Halifax waterfront Sunday night and deliberately struck another man with it.

Central Division Patrol members responded to the incident at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bishop's Landing, where a 19-year-old man had been hit.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said what kind of vehicle he was struck with.

The vehicle fled the scene but later that night, a 22-year-old man was arrested at a home in Hammonds Plains. He remains in police custody while the matter is being investigated by the Integrated General Investigative Section.

So far no charges have been laid.