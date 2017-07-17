A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital Monday morning after falling nearly three metres from a crane in the Halifax area, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

The incident happened off Prospect Road in Goodwood, N.S. The man's injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating.

A spokesperson for the department told CBC News the employee fell while stacking crane parts for storage.

"A stop-work order has been issued on the practice of stacking crane parts pending the development of instructions on how to do this task safely," Marla MacInnis wrote in an email.

