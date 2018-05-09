Man found dead in apartment after fire in Sydney N.S.

Firefighters found the body of a 69-year-old man following an apartment fire in Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 177 Mount Pleasant St. at 5:03 p.m. and found the deceased victim inside one of the building's units.

"When I arrived on scene, the fire was out," said Insp. Reg Hutchings, watch commander with the Cape Breton Regional Police Service. "The fire did contain the inside of the apartment and I'm not sure how [much] farther in the building was affected."

Police said they won't release the man's name until the body is identified and family members have been notified.

No one else was injured in the fire, which is under investigation by police and the fire marshal's office.

"It appears that the fire did start in the apartment but again it's under investigation," said Hutchings.