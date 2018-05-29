Halifax man faces charges in Toothy Moose stabbings

A 29-year-old Halifax man is facing a series of charges including one count of aggravated assault following stabbings earlier this year at a bar in the city's downtown.

A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old man suffered stab wounds March 18 at the Toothy Moose on Argyle Street, according to police. The older man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said they arrested the suspect shortly before 4 p.m. Monday after responding to a report of an impaired driver in Dartmouth.

He faces eight charges related to the March incident. In addition to aggravated assault, they include possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and three counts of assault with a weapon.

The man is also charged with impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer.

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to answer to the 10 charges.