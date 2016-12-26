A 70-year-old man escaped a Dartmouth house fire Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 54 Anderson Street at 6:48 p.m.

Brad Connors, acting division commander, said a fire in the garage spread to the house.

"The fire extended into both the basement and the first floor. There's an extension in the house as well, it got into the attic space," said Connors.

First crews saved main structure

Connors said the man was outside the house before crews arrived. He said the man was being checked out by paramedics.

Nobody else was inside the house, Connors said. He said crews were expected to remain at the scene for a few more hours to put out hot spots and to wait for investigators to arrive.

"Quick work of the first crews that got here to save the main structure of the house, there was a lot of fire coming through the garage and that extension. The guys did a great job to knock down this fire," Connors said.